Cheez-It offering 'Spring Break-In-A-Box' experience with hot tub, DJ

With many Americans avoiding spring break travel because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Cheez-It wants to deliver a spring break experience directly to someone’s door for a new promotion.

Earlier this week, Cheez-It launched its "Cheez-It Grooves Spring Break-In-A-Box" sweepstakes, which promises to deliver "all the benefits a spring break vacation provides" to the winner.

According to the announcement, the winner will get to choose one of three experiences -- for the winner and up to five friends -- inspired by Cheez-Its Grooves cracker flavors: Sharp White Cheddar, Zesty Cheddar Ranch and Scorchin’ Cheddar.

NATURAL LIGHT OFFERING SPRING BREAK TRIP TO FLORIDA ISLAND: ‘VACATION OF A LIFETIME’

Each of the experiences includes a hot tub, DJ, gaming simulator experience and food station, all based on different themes, according to the official rules.

The "Scorchin’ Island Break" experience will include a surf simulator, the "Zesty Dude Ranch Break" will include a bull-riding game and the "Peak White Cheddar Break" will include a snowboarding simulator.

WISCONSIN BEER COMPANY GIVING AWAY ‘ICE SHANTY,’ YEAR OF FREE BEER

Aside from the spring break experience, the winner will also receive a year's supply of Cheez-It Grooves, the announcement said.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity from a one-of-a-kind snack," Jeff Delonis, Cheez-It’s senior director of marketing, said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To enter, fans can share what experience they would choose on Twitter using the hashtag #GroovesBreakEntry, along with the hashtag for their preferred experience: #ScorchinIsland, #ZestyDudeRanch, or #PeakWhiteCheddar, the announcement said.

The deadline to enter is March 26 and the winner will have until May 15 to use the experience, according to the official rules.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Cheez-It isn’t the only company to offer a spring break getaway this year.

Earlier this month, Natural Light announced a social media contest to give away a free trip to East Sister Rock Island in Marathon Key, Florida, as a way to celebrate the launch of its new Pineapple Lemonade Naturdays beer.