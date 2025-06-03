Celebrity chef planning pop-up bakery at historic 16th century home, documents show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is apparently seeking to turn a former stable block at his historic home into a pop-up takeaway bakery, news agency SWNS reported.

The small pop-up would run in August only.

The English chef has applied for planning permission to change the use of the former block to serve baked goods, sandwiches and coffee at his home on a month-long trial. "There isn't anything definite, just ideas at this stage," a representative told Fox News Digital.

If approved, the bakery would operate on the grounds of Spains Hall in England, a Grade I-listed home built around 1570 in an area that has been used to host weddings.

"The proposed temporary change of use offers the opportunity to trial a new small-scale commercial use within a rural location, which will not cause any detrimental heritage, traffic or amenity impacts," a statement from the chef's representatives to SWNS said.

Grade I-listed buildings in the United Kingdom are structures of exceptional national, architectural or historical importance. They represent the highest level of protection under the planning system, according to Historic England's website.

Oliver, who is listed as the applicant on plans submitted to Braintree District Council, has submitted several supporting documents via his representatives.

He outlined the proposal to open the bakery throughout August, operating seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is estimated that six employees would be needed for the bakery and deliveries would be made three times a week.

Said Oliver's representatives, "The existing kitchen within the building will be used for food preparation."

They added, "Public access would be restricted to the main room open plan within the building plus the toilets, both of which are on the ground floor."

The application stated that customers would use the existing parking in the back of the stable block, while an extra area would be available for an overflow if needed.

Oliver's representatives said the proposals would have "no impact on the scale, amount, design, layout or access to the site."

"No physical alterations are required to the building internally or externally in support of the proposals and there is no impact on any areas of soft landscaping or habitat."

Since the Middle Ages, the house and estate in Finchingfield, Essex, have been in the ownership of just three families. It was sold to Oliver in 2019.

The coach house and stable block originally date from the 18th century and were first listed in 1967, when they were used as stables.

In recent years, it has been used to host weddings and other functions, SWNS reported.

No public comments have been registered so far and a decision on the application will be made by the council later.

Oliver had previously sought permission for repair work to the property, including windows, doors and masonry.

He has been credited with renovating it from a state of disrepair.

The $6.8-million house serves as his family home, where he lives with his wife, Jools, and their five children.

Jamie Oliver's Cookery School has also offered a cooking experience at Spains Hall, allowing guests to learn from his chefs and sample ingredients from his garden.