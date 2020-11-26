Celebrity chef George Duran shares tips for your Thanksgiving feast

Veggie Stuffing Air Fryer Balls

by George Duran

1 Tbsp. olive oil

3 medium carrots, finely chopped

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 10-oz. Fresh frozen riced cauliflower, like Birds Eye

1 13.7-oz. bag of beefless ground, like Gardein

1 baking apple, peeled, cored and finely chopped

5 C. stuffing cubed bread

1 stick butter, melted

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh sage

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

5 eggs, beaten

1/2 C. chicken stock, more if needed

Directions:

Place a skillet on medium-high heat and sauté the chopped carrots, onions and beefless ground with olive oil until softened, about 3 minutes. In the meantime microwave frozen cauliflower as instructed on the package and add it with the chopped apples to the skillet and cook until lightly browned, 5 minutes. Set aside.

Place cited bread pieces in a large bowl and mix carrot, onion and apple mixture. Add melted butter, sage, salt, pepper and eggs. Mix until combined. Mix chicken stock and keep adding more until bread is evenly moist.

Use your hands to shape and squeeze some stuffing into a ball. Then place it on a sheet pan and freeze for 3 hour or more.

When you’re ready to serve them place in your air fryer and cook at 380F for 6-8 minutes until golden brown.

Serve with cranberry jelly or just as is. Serves 6 as side dish.

The Ultimate Fudgy Chocolate Cake

1 9-oz bag Pitted Prunes, chopped 3/4 cup water

1 cup plus 2 Tbsp sugar, divided 1/2 stick butter, softened

1/2 cup milk

1 tsp almond extract

4 egg whites

1 cup flour

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

Melted raspberry jam and warmed chocolate fudge sauce (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Bring prunes and water to a boil in a small saucepan; reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently, until mixture is very thick and liquid has been absorbed; let cool.

Spray a 9 inch springform pan liberally with nonstick cooking spray then coat with 2 Tbsp sugar, shaking out excess.

Beat together remaining sugar, butter, milk, extract, egg whites and prunes in a medium bowl for 3 minutes on high speed with an electric mixer. Beat in dry ingredients on low speed, then beat for a few minutes on high to make a light batter. Spread in prepared pan and bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. To serve, drizzle serving plates with a little melted jam, add slice of cake and drizzle with chocolate.

* Adapted from Sunsweet’s Fudgy Chocolate Cake

Date-Lovers Pumpkin Pie Bars

Crust

1 cup Dates soaked

1 cup Nuts of choice (almonds, pecans, walnuts, mixed, etc.)

Filling

1 tsp cinnamon

3 Tbsp butter, softened

2 Tbsp flour

10 Pitted Dates, soaked in water for a few hours 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 15oz can of pumpkin puree

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

Candied pecans or whipped cream for topping

Directions:

Combine crust ingredients in a food processor. Press into an 8×8" baking pan, lined with foil or parchment.

Combine filling ingredients in a food processor until creamy - it should be thick. Add filling to prepared crust and freeze the pan for 8 hours or overnight.

Thaw in the fridge 2-3 hours before slicing and serving. Topped with candied pecans and coconut whipped cream!

* Adapted from Sunsweet’s Pumpkin Pie Bars