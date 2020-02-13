Ceiling collapses at Cat Cora's Kitchen inside Atlanta airport, photo shows

Officials at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) have confirmed an investigation into the collapse of a restaurant ceiling on Thursday morning.

One person is said to have been transferred to a hospital following the collapse, which took place inside a location of Cat Cora’s Kitchen in Concourse A.

"This morning, a portion of ceiling in Cat Cora’s restaurant on Concourse A fell," a spokesperson for ATL said in a statement to Fox News. "Emergency crews from Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported one person, who requested assistance, to the hospital. Currently the restaurant is closed and an investigation is ongoing."

A photo from inside the airport shows a large chunk of the restaurant’s ceiling laying across what appears to be a long dining counter.

“Bar ceiling fell here at A terminal at Atlanta airport,” wrote the traveler who shared the photo, along with a hashtag reading “#Whoa.”

The restaurant is currently closed, airport officials confirmed earlier, via Twitter.

“Shortly before 8 a.m. today a portion of ceiling in a restaurant on Concourse A fell,” the airport tweeted. “Emergency crews responded and assessed at least one customer who requested emergency assistance. The restaurant is closed, repairs are ongoing, and there is no impact to ATL operations.

“An investigation into the cause of the partial ceiling collapse is underway," the message concluded.

A representative for Cat Cora’s Kitchen has been contacted for comment.