Canadian bar patron gets 'ticket' for drinking responsibly: 'Great idea!'

A bar patron in Canada was recently rewarded for drinking responsibly — via a “ticket” that was left on the windshield of the customer’s car.

The patron, who wisely refrained from driving home after a night of drinking at The Wismer House in Port Elgin, Ontario, took to Reddit the next day to share a photo of the “ticket,” which actually turned out to be a $10 gift certificate from the bar.

MAN HITS BARTENDER WITH CAR AFTER DOG IS NOT ALLOWED INSIDE

“Because you left your car here overnight, which means you made a smart and safe judgment call… please redeem this gift ticket for $10 at your next visit,” reads a message printed on the bright yellow “overnight parking awesomeness notice.”

The Wismer House (or The Wiz, as it’s also known) even added a short apology to the notice, along with a suggestion for alleviating any hangover the recipient may be experiencing with a Bloody Caesar cocktail.

“Sorry if you thought this was a legit parking fine. Might we suggest a delicious Caesar after you’ve retrieved our vehicle? Could be just what the doctor ordered,” the notice read.

Commenters were quick to commend the bar for the idea.

“Great idea!” one wrote.

“Of course this is Canada. Not only do they give you $10, but they also apologize,” joked another.

“Where I come from your car would have a boot instead of a witty certificate,” a third lamented.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Obviously, the patron, too, was thrilled by the bar’s gesture.

“I left the business in the photo to give them the credit they deserve, great place!” the customer wrote, adding that the Wiz deserved any good publicity from the Reddit post.

“They keep doing things like that, then [it's] justified.”