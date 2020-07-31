California mall ridiculed for setting up restaurant dining in parking garage

Gives new meaning to drive-thru eating.

For fans of a side of exhaust with their meal, Glendale Galleria in California has set up a restaurant in a parking garage. But it's not going over well on social media.

The mall has been mostly shuttered by Gov. Gavin Newsome following a spike in coronavirus cases earlier this month. However, certain department stores with exterior entrances and “essential” businesses have been allowed to remain open, KTLA 5 reported.

Restaurants inside the mall have also been allowed to operate, but not for in-room dining, forcing operators to get creative.

According to Steven Sayers, the general manager of the Glendale Galleria, the plan started with outdoor dining on the patio outside the food court. Once those began to fill up regularly, Sayers told NBCLA they had to expand into the parking lot.

The mall put out tables and chairs in the accompanying parking garage to offer an outside dining experience that complies with the approved “Al Fresco Glendale Program.”

However, those on social media have not embraced the unique mall-you-can-eat dining experience, calling it “desperate” and unnecessary.

As of Thursday, California has had 485,502 confirmed cases and 8,909 deaths. Among those, Los Angeles County makes up 37.8 percent of the state’s cases, per the CDC, with 183,383 confirmed and 4,516 fatalities.