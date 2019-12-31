Kind stranger at grocery store gives dollar to 2-year-old girl, heartwarming video shows

Hold on, we have a late contender for the most adorable video of 2019.

A 2-year-old California girl got a little help with her grocery shopping earlier this week from a kindhearted stranger in a video that’s gone viral on Twitter.

Lily Belle Vogel was pushing around her pint-size grocery cart on Wednesday in Victorville, Calif., with her parents after spending the day before getting tests down at Children’s Hospital, her mother wrote on Twitter.

FROG TRAVELS 5,700 MILES IN BOX OF BANANAS DELIVERED TO GROCERY STORE

The small girl had been “sleeping for most of the day,” so when she woke up and “had a little energy,” the family took her to the grocery store to go “shopping for some ‘shnacks’ with her cart.”

Lily Belle was clearly happy to be pushing her little cart down the grocery aisles when another customer strolls by and asks her if she’s shopping too.

“What are you buying?” the older gentleman asks her before reaching into her pocket and pulling out a dollar bill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Wait a minute, I’m going to help you with your shopping today,” he says in the video before placing the bill in her shopping cart.

“That goes on whatever you get. Go ahead and shop,” he says before walking away with his cart.

The adorable exchange went viral on Twitter, racking up nearly 10 million views.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Lily Belle’s mother, Cherisa Vogel, 32, explained that the sweet moment could not have come at a better time after Lily Belle’s health struggles.

“She was still pretty quiet and not as social as she normally is but this gentleman definitely lifted her spirits without even knowing how rough the last couple days have been for her!” she posted on Twitter.

“I know Lily Belle needed it and I'm sure he gained something from it as well,” she said in another post.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Lily Belle’s mother shared that the girl purchased her favorite chocolate chip cookies with the generous stranger’s dollar.