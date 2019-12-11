Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Shopping
Published

Frog travels 5,700 miles in box of bananas delivered to grocery store

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 11

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 11 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Someone’s a little far from home.

Employees at U.K.-based supermarket chain Tesco were shocked to find a frog in a box of bananas that had been delivered to a Northampton branch of the grocery store from Ecuador.

NORTH CAROLINA BOJANGLES' CEILING COLLAPSES IN DINING ROOM, TWITTER VIDEO SHOWS

Amazingly, the frog – which was discovered to be a male tree frog, though the exact type is not known – survived the 5,700-mile trip from South America to the English town. The incident occurred Nov. 28, according to South West News Service.

A frog found hiding in a bunch of bananas is thought to have traveled all the way from Ecuador, before being collected by the RSPCA at a supermarket in Northampton. 

A frog found hiding in a bunch of bananas is thought to have traveled all the way from Ecuador, before being collected by the RSPCA at a supermarket in Northampton. 

Employees contacted the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), who took the frog. The frog has since been nicknamed Juan, SWNS reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Greg Hagen, animal collection officer for the RSPCA, told SWNS he too was shocked by the creature.

“When ‘frog in Tesco’ appeared on my list of jobs, it was a bit of a surprise,” he said.

Fortunately, the employees at the store were able to properly look after the amphibian.

Fortunately, the employees at the store were able to properly look after the amphibian. (AFP/File)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“It must have been quite an ordeal for Juan, traveling all that way in a box of bananas and turning up in Northampton.”

Fortunately, the employees at the store were able to properly look after the amphibian, Hagen shared.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“But he had been really carefully looked after by the staff until I could get there, which was really kind of them, and thankfully, he was in good condition and able to be moved to a specialist, where he’ll be well kept.”

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.