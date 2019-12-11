Frog travels 5,700 miles in box of bananas delivered to grocery store

Someone’s a little far from home.

Employees at U.K.-based supermarket chain Tesco were shocked to find a frog in a box of bananas that had been delivered to a Northampton branch of the grocery store from Ecuador.

NORTH CAROLINA BOJANGLES' CEILING COLLAPSES IN DINING ROOM, TWITTER VIDEO SHOWS

Amazingly, the frog – which was discovered to be a male tree frog, though the exact type is not known – survived the 5,700-mile trip from South America to the English town. The incident occurred Nov. 28, according to South West News Service.

Employees contacted the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), who took the frog. The frog has since been nicknamed Juan, SWNS reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Greg Hagen, animal collection officer for the RSPCA, told SWNS he too was shocked by the creature.

“When ‘frog in Tesco’ appeared on my list of jobs, it was a bit of a surprise,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“It must have been quite an ordeal for Juan, traveling all that way in a box of bananas and turning up in Northampton.”

Fortunately, the employees at the store were able to properly look after the amphibian, Hagen shared.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“But he had been really carefully looked after by the staff until I could get there, which was really kind of them, and thankfully, he was in good condition and able to be moved to a specialist, where he’ll be well kept.”