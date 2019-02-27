Cadbury hiring chocolate taste-taster to work for $14 per hour

If you want to get paid for your sweet tooth, you’re in luck.

Confectionary company Cadbury recently announced that they’re hiring for a professional chocolate taste tester to work for $14 an hour.

You’ll be able to give your input on brands like Oreos and Dairy Milk alongside a 12-person team for up to eight hours a week. The position is at the company’s headquarters in Wokingham, England.

And the position doesn’t even require years of experience or an astounding resume.

According to the job posting, the hiring manager is looking for someone who has a “passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection” and “honesty when it comes to giving opinion.”

Insider reports that the job interview process involves “choco-challenges” where applicants will be tested on their ability to detect taste differences among the different chocolates.

But while they’re accepting applications until March 8, don’t be surprised if you don’t hear back from the company.

Last year, Insider reports that more than 6,000 people applied on Linkedin for a similar position at Mondelez International, Cadbury’s parent company.

This story originally appeared in The New York Post.