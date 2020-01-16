Busch Beer will give customers in select cities $1 back for every inch of snow

There’s no better combination than snow and beer.

While not everyone loves winter weather, fans of Busch Beer in certain cities will be praying for snow over the following months. The company recently announced that they’ll be offering residents of these cities a dollar off Busch products for every inch of snow that falls.

Busch will be tracking snowfall from January 1 until March 21 across seven cities: Des Moines, Iowa, Grand Rapids, Mich., Minneapolis, Minn., Fargo, N.D., Omaha, Neb., Buffalo, N.Y., and Green Bay, Wis.

In a press release sent to Fox News, Senior Director of Marketing at Anheuser-Busch Daniel Blake said, “We know some of our biggest fans are going to experience a lot of snow this winter, which can make things a little rough. There’s not much worse than a snowstorm hitting and your stock of Busch being low, so this is a fun way to make our fans’ lives a little easier this season in those snowy cities.”

The company also set up interactive billboards in each of the cities to keep track of the snowfall totals. They also explained that any kind of accumulation counts, even if it melts the following day.

There’s a $30 limit to the program, however. Fans can submit their rebate (limited to one per customer) claims through Busch.com/snowday, where they’ll be asked to upload their receipt and zip code. According to the press release, eligible Busch products include cans or bottles of Busch, Busch Light, Busch Ice and Busch N/A.