Burger King trolls McDonald's by leaving responses to their customers' complaints

It turns out anyone can respond to customer complaints.

Nobody likes to be left hanging after filing a complaint with a company. That’s why Burger King apparently decided to step up and answer a bunch of customer complaints… levied against McDonald’s.

Burger King, working with Danish ad agency Uncle Grey, has recently begun responding to customer complaints left on the McDonald’s Facebook page. Each of these replies reportedly came with a voucher for a free Whopper, Burger King’s signature burger.

The campaign was created to highlight that Burger King Denmark now promises to answer every customer complaint on its Facebook page within 48 hours, Chicago Business reports.

“Customer service is a big part of the entire guest experience and we haven’t been doing a good enough job in taking care of our guests online," said Daniel Schroeder, marketing director for Burger King Sweden and Denmark, in a statement obtained by Chicago Business. "When addressing this we realized there are even more burger fans out there that deserve a reply. We did what we can to help out, hoping some flame-grilled Whopper love can help make things better again.”

Burger King Denmark shared a video of some of their responses to its Facebook page, writing, “McDonald’s, it’s not spam. We’re just trying to help.”

The video shows one McDonald’s customer complaining, “We waited two hours in McDrive!” Burger King then responds, “Well, everyone can have a slow day in fast food. Here’s a quick Whopper.”

Other complaints include, “We only got one bun in our Big Mac!” The response? “Big Mac convertible? How innovative. Here’s a two-bun Whopper.”

“Why do you call it the Big Mac when it’s not?” yet another person complained.

“In their defense… nobody wants a ‘Small Mac,’" Burger King replied. "Here’s a regular Whopper.”