McDonald's fan with HMBRGLR license plate spotted in restaurant's drive-thru, much to the internet's delight

A McDonald’s fanatic in North Dakota is currently enjoying widespread internet McFame after she was spotted in the McDonald’s drive-thru with her “HMBRGLR” license plate.

Jodi Butz, the owner of the vehicle, told KFYR-TV in Bismarck she’s been a longtime collector of all-things McDonald’s, including toys, playsets, and even an employee uniform.

While wearing a Golden-Arches-emblazoned face mask, she also confirmed to the outlet that she visits McDonald’s for lunch every “Saturday and Sunday.” KFYR later filmed her addressing the employees at her local restaurant by name, too.

It was on one of these recent visits that fellow North Dakotan Amanda Dvorak spotted Butz’s car — and its unique license plate — for the first time. Dvorak quickly snapped a picture of the vehicle in the drive-thru lane and posted it to social media, captioning it with, “The elusive Hamburgler [sic] is spotted.”

Thousands soon saw the photo, which, as Dvorak notes, was also reposted by the official account of the Comedy Central series “Tosh.0.”

“We were like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is hilarious,’” Dvorak said.

After the photo went semi-viral, both Butz and Dvorak said they were pleased the picture brought so much joy to their friends and followers. One of Butz’s buddies also suggested that Butz is even more infatuated with McDonald’s than the license plate would suggest.

“She really is McDonald’s crazy!” her Facebook friend wrote. “I’ve never seen anything like it!”