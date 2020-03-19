Burger King, Popeyes CEO assures restaurants have enough food to 'meet demand' amid coronavirus outbreak

The quick spread of the coronavirus in the United States has prompted shoppers to stock up on food and toiletries, leading to empty shelves in stores across the nation.

As grocers work hard to replenish in-demand items like shelf-stable goods, America’s major fast food chains are here to potentially pick up the slack.

“We are well positioned to continue to meet demand out there,” Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands, parent company to Popeyes, Burger King, Tim Hortons and others, told Yahoo Finance’s The First Trade.

Cil reassured that his chain restaurants are well-equipped with enough food supplies to continue feeding customers for the foreseeable future, albeit most likely through the drive-thru or via takeout, as many locations have closed dining rooms in accordance with directives from city and state leaders.

In addition to being open to feed those craving fast-food chicken sandwiches or Whoppers, Burger King has made a commitment to help out parents who might have relied on school lunch to feed their children, or just families in general, with its newest offering: two free kids meals for every adult meal ordered through the chain’s website or mobile app.

Unfortunately, none of the meals come with a side of toilet paper, like one California restaurant’s Emergency Taco Kit.