Burger King employee caught throwing customer's cell phone in dumpster: report

This was a real whopper of a mystery.

A family claims their trip to Burger King was ruined when the mother's cell phone went missing — and things only got worse after she asked the employees to help her, she says.

“We just came to get a quick bite to eat and go about our Friday evening,” Cassaundra Wells told Fox 4. “This is not something that should’ve occurred in front of children," she added of what allegedly unfolded afterward.

Wells said she was eating at the restaurant on Friday night when she left her phone in the bathroom. When she went back to look for it, however, it was nowhere to be found.

“I knew for a fact no customers had left or entered the restaurant,” she said.

NORTH CAROLINA BOJANGLES' CEILING COLLAPSES IN DINING ROOM, TWITTER VIDEO SHOWS

According to Wells, the restaurant’s employees did not offer to help, so she called her husband, who was able to track the phone. Her service provider then informed her that the device was still in the Burger King.

Wells contacted the police, who arrived at the restaurant and checked surveillance camera footage. They reportedly discovered that one of the Burger King employees had taken the phone and placed it in a dumpster behind the restaurant, Fox 4 reports.

The employee was cited for theft by authorities.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For Wells, however, the situation wasn’t resolved.

“To get treated that way and all in the end for it to be that someone in this establishment did take my property, it’s upsetting,” she explained.

When the family attempted to discuss the incident with Burger King Corporate, they say they were continually referred back to the restaurant’s manager.

“She was more on her employees' side that they didn’t do anything wrong,” Wells’ husband explained. “She was like, ‘Well good luck with that because you’ll get me every time.'

“It’s like you have an issue with the store and then you try to go higher up and they’re pinging you back and forth,” Wells said, “as if it’s just an order they messed up or something.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement obtained by Fox 4, a spokesperson for Burger King apologized for Wells' ordeal.

“The actions transpired do not reflect our brand standards and values. The restaurant operator fully cooperated with police, and the crew member is no longer part of the Burger King family, having been terminated," the statement read. "The restaurant operator has been in contact with the guests and is looking forward to welcoming them back soon to treat them to a brand experience that truly upholds our standards.”