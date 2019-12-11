North Carolina Bojangles' ceiling collapses in dining room, Twitter video shows

Have a little plaster with your biscuit.

The ceiling at a Bojangles’ Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits in North Carolina collapsed onto tables and chairs in the restaurant’s dining area last week, as seen in Twitter footage that has been widely shared on social media.

Holly Thomas, who captured the incident on camera, wrote on Twitter than she was having lunch at a Greensboro location when the ceiling “just fell.”

“I am SHOOK,” she wrote in a tweet, which included an eight-second clip showing the aftermath of the collapse.

In the video, debris from the ceiling is seen scattered on the floor around the tables and chairs in the dining portion of the fast-food chain. Some of the chairs appear broken, though none of them were knocked over, according to the footage.

No one was reportedly hurt, though the restaurant had to close for repairs.

A representative for Bojangles’ did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but a spokesperson told the McClatchy news group the reason behind the ceiling collapse was unknown. The cause is currently being investigated.

Those on Twitter seemed shocked by the Friday incident, including Bojangles’ itself, which tweeted at Thomas asking for more information.

To be sure, the ceiling's collapse did not appear to be caused by someone crawling around up there — unlike an incident that occurred last year at a Waffle House, which showed a man crashing through the ceiling and onto a booth below. The chaotic scene continued when the man then tried to escape the diner by pushing patrons and employees out of his way.