Buffalo grocery store pulls Kansas City BBQ sauce before AFC Championship game

Drama in aisle 12.

Things are heating up in the condiments aisle for at least one Buffalo grocery chain, which has reportedly pledged to pull a Kansas City-branded barbecue sauce before the Buffalo Bills meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Things got hot when Rich Gaenzler of Buffalo’s 97 Rock radio station recently urged local grocers to pull KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce from stock before the big game, WKBW reports.

"The local supermarkets, they can't be carrying this stuff during Bills/Chiefs week," Gaenzler argued.

Dash’s Market accepted the mission, and on Monday, Morning Bull confirmed on Twitter that the small chain would be removing KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce from shelves "until the Bills win!"

"This is like a community effort, so we can all get together and help the Bills pull out that win on Sunday," said Tony Pacella, Dash’s director of operations.

Now, the radio host is hopeful that other grocers will follow the Dash’s daring lead; the store operates four locations in Buffalo and the surrounding area.

"This is for Bills Mafia, this is for Bills mojo, anything we can do to help the Bills," Gaenzler urged.

A representative of The Clorox Company, which owns the KC Masterpiece Brand via the HV Food Products Company, was not immediately available to comment on the radio station's efforts.