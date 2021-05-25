Budweiser launches 'Summer Patriotic Cans' ahead of Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is a time when Americans like to crack open a can of beer.

And Budweiser made sure it could get in on the action with a set of three patriotically themed cans that have been released ahead of the holiday. The 145-year-old beer company revealed its new designs in a press release issued by Anheuser-Busch.

The cans feature red, white and blue designs with stars and stripes that are inspired by the American flag.

Each 12-ounce can also features the first four lines of "The Star-Spangled Banner" – the U.S. national anthem.

The brew that’s been canned though is the same lager Budweiser is known for, which includes hops, rice and barley malt.

Budweiser is selling its limited-edition cans throughout summer in singles and large packs that range between 12 and 36 cans, according to its press release.

From May 31 to July 4, Budweiser will donate $1 from every case sold to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to "spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled service-members."

The organization awards up to $75,000 per recipient and has reportedly helped more than 29,000 military dependents nationwide with scholarships that total over $145 million.

"This season, we are looking forward to being at the center of quintessential summer moments, from family reunions to baseball games, and celebrating getting closer to normalcy," said Budweiser’s Vice President of Marketing Renaldo Chapman, in a statement.

"With the launch of the patriotic cans, Budweiser will be there as friends and families create new and much-missed memories together and enjoy summer moments both big and small, all while supporting Folds of Honor," he added. "We are proud to continue working with this monumental organization to further support our military community."

Customers have until Aug. 9 to try and grab their "collectible" can.

While Memorial Day is one of the top beer-drinking holidays, Americans like to drink beer all year long. According to the National Beer Wholesalers Association, the U.S. beer industry sold 204.8 million barrels in 2020.

The trade association also estimates that roughly 26.1 gallons of beer and cider were consumed by Americans who are 21-years-old and up, according to shipment and census data.