Brunch is served: Try this delicious Dutch baby with fried eggs, maple bacon and smoked cheddar

Combining elements of crêpes, popovers and pancakes, a Dutch baby is an oven-baked delight that is fluffy, custardy perfection.

You can make this dish sweet or savory, but however you bake it, brunch guests may be asking for seconds.

Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board in Chicago, Illinois, is a big fan of this unique take on a classic Dutch baby, which is also known as a German pancake, topped with fried eggs, maple bacon, herbs and cheese for extra flavor.

"Try using different cheeses in your Dutch baby for different flavor profiles, from smoked Gouda to Emmental," he said.

Dig right in.

Smoked cheddar Dutch baby with maple bacon and fried eggs by Clare Langan for the Incredible Egg

Makes 2 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 55 minutes

Ingredients

5 large eggs, room temperature

4 strips of bacon

1 tbsp pure maple syrup

¾ cup whole milk

3 tbsp unsalted butter, melted and cooled, divided

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 tbsp cornstarch

½ cup shredded smoked cheddar cheese, plus more for topping

2 tsp chopped fresh chives

1 tsp chopped fresh sage

½ tsp fine sea salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Arrange 2 oven racks in the bottom and center of the oven. Place a 10" cast iron skillet in the oven on the bottom rack to preheat.

2. Arrange bacon in a single layer on a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet. Bake in the center of the oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and brush with maple syrup. Bake for 5-10 more minutes until brown. Set aside. Increase the oven temperature to 450°F.

3. In a blender, blend three eggs on high speed for one minute. With blender running, gradually add milk, followed by 2 tablespoons melted butter. Add flour and cornstarch. Blend until just combined. Pulse in cheese, chives, sage, salt and pepper.

4. Remove skillet from oven and coat with remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter. Quickly pour batter into the skillet and return to the middle rack of the oven. Bake for 20-25 minutes until puffed and golden brown. The Dutch baby will deflate as soon as it comes out of the oven.

5. While the Dutch baby bakes, fry two eggs. Heat the olive oil in a small skillet over medium-low heat. Crack eggs into oil and cook, undisturbed, until yolk and whites are set and edges are golden brown, about 5 minutes.

6. Top the Dutch baby with fried eggs, maple bacon and more herbs and cheese, if desired. Cut into two pieces (or more) and serve.

This original recipe is owned by incredibleegg.org and was shared with Fox News Digital.