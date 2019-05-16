Bar hosting rally for Aperol Spritz's following scathing New York Times Times critique

One Brooklyn bar is valiantly taking a stand for the Aperol Spritz as a drink at large, following a scathing review in The New York Times criticizing the summery cocktail as “not a good drink” — a claim that was quickly blasted on social media.

On May 17, The Springs bar in Greenpoint plans to go all-out at a “Rally for Aperol” bash, Food & Wine reports.

The hip hotspot will be welcoming Aperol drinkers and supporters alike from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. to sip on Aperol Spritz Slushies for $10, as per the outlet – but merrymakers can score the drinks for $8 a pop if they wear orange in solidarity with the spritz.

In addition, the first 50 people to arrive and order a drink will receive branded Aperol sunglasses as a “clap-back” too, according to the outlet.

Coincidentally, the commotion is happening at an especially commemorative point, as Aperol celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

On May 9, a Times column by James Beard Award nominee Rebekah Peppler titled “The Aperol Spritz is not a good drink” set the Internet ablaze.

“The popular, Instagram-friendly apéritif drinks like a Capri Sun after soccer practice on a hot day. Not in a good way," read a description of the article, directly below the headline.

In the piece, Peppler described the drink as “sugary” and said the prosecco – an ingredient in a traditional Aperol Spritz, along with Aperol, ice and soda water – “is often an issue," claiming that the drink can sometimes contain a low-quality prosecco, and the ice dilutes the alcohol. (Aperol Spritzes are also often garnished with orange wedges and served in large wine glasses.)

In reply, everyone from Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli to comedian Brandon Wardell fired back on Twitter to voice their allegiance to the Italian-inspired cocktail, though others weren’t so sure.

“I agree with NY Times. Why would anyone have a Tizer-like Aperol Spritz when you could have a Campari Soda or even an Americano?” celebrity chef Nigella Lawson wondered online.

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.