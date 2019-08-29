Boston Market giving lucky fan 1-ton tub of their favorite side dish

If you can dream it, you can do it.

One devoted fan of Boston Market will win a literal ton of their favorite side — including everyone’s favorite, mac and cheese.

This gluttonous golden opportunity is part of BM’s new “Rotisserie Rewards” program, which awards bonus points to big spenders. The first person to score 10,000 points will be the lucky winner of the side dish, which could also be sweet corn, mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes (if you’re a monster).

Whoever wins can decide if they want to play the long game and get their prize in sensible side dish portions until the dishes total 2,000 pounds — or, for those who relish the finer things, all at once, in a bowl big enough to swim in.

And we thought Costco’s 27-pound bucket was the cheesy limit!

The delivery logistics depend on how exactly the winner wants to receive the prize, but the company tells The New York Post it’s open to all options.

“We’re open to every single method of delivery when it comes to rewarding the first person to reach that 10,000-point threshold,” Boston Market CEO Frances Allen tells us.

“If he or she would like a single, 2,000-pound serving of our golden mac and cheese, we’ll deliver via a 1-ton freight. Or if he or she wants to savor their prize for years to come or even donate it all to charity, we’ll provide a special dining card loaded with the appropriate funds. We mean it when we say we’re not clucking around when it comes to customer loyalty.”

Note: Creamed corn and mashed potatoes are also massive side options.

Whoever wins, though, must be rich in both metabolic stamina and cash money: Customers earn one point for every $1 spent — so they’ll have to spend $10,000 at the chain to get their edible trophy.

Not that we’re trying to discourage anyone: The rewards program is available via the Boston Market mobile app for iOS and Android or online at BostonMarket.com. Other perks are available along the way, such as getting a free dessert after 30 points — but come on, people, keep your eyes on the prize.

