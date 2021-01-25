Boston Market debuts 'Nashville Hot' chicken sandwich, other menu items in fast food war

Boston Market has thrown its name into the fast food chicken sandwich war with a sprinkle of Tennessee flavor.

The rotisserie-focused quick-service chain announced it has launched three new "Nashville Hot" menu items in a press release Monday.

Each menu item is chicken-based and will be available for a limited time.

Boston Market’s Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich includes a chicken breast fillet that is covered in Nashville hot sauce. The sandwich also includes a brioche bun, pickles and ranch dressing.

In recent years, fast food chains like Popeyes, KFC, McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A have rushed to innovate their menus with spicy and crispy chicken sandwiches. And consumer reception, for the most part, has been positive.

Executives at Boston Market are reportedly confident with their seasonal offering, according to the company’s release.

"With this new menu, we wanted to introduce Music City's legendary hot sauce flavor to all of our guests across the country, and there's no better way to do that than alongside our legendary rotisserie chicken and a crispy chicken sandwich that will quickly become the best thing our guests (and probably our competitors) will have ever tasted," Boston Market’s President Randy Miller said in a statement. "Our Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is no doubt the best sandwich out there today, and we challenge everyone to put it to the taste – a taste test, of course."

Boston Market’s other two Nashville Hot offerings include a rotisserie chicken meal and crispy chicken meal, which are served with smoky Nashville Hot sauce, dill pickle chip garnishes, optional sides and cornbread.

Additionally, Boston Market is introducing a new Crispy Chicken BLT Sandwich and Crispy Country Chicken with White Gravy Meal.

The home style-inspired chain’s parent company, Engage Brands, LLC, reportedly aims to open two new locations per week, according to Restaurant Business Magazine.