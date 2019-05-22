Horrifying footage shows boiling soup exploding in waitress' face at hot pot restaurant

A waitress and diner were left with burns after a pot of boiling soup exploded at a hot pot restaurant in China last week.

Two patrons were seated at the Haidilao restaurant in Kunming, Yunnan, Tuesday when one of the diners dropped his lighter into the table’s hot pot – a Chinese cooking method using hot soup stock to cook meat and other ingredients – according to local reports.

WOMAN WHO SMACKED RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE WITH TAKEOUT BAG WAS 'UPSET' WITH SANDWICH

While the waitress went to fish out the lighter with a ladle, the scalding soup, typically kept hot by an electric stove at the table, exploded and burned on the waitress’s face. The boiling hot liquid also splashed onto the two customers.

The diner had reportedly dropped his lighter into the soup while handing it to his friend across the table.

In footage of the incident, the waitress is seen standing over the soup, which can get up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The waitress and one of the customers were reportedly taken to the hospital for immediate treatment. The waitress is recovering from severe burns to her face. The diner sustained minor burns to his hand.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The hot pot company, which has 300 locations all over the world, is investigating the incident and said they will conduct more training to avoid incidents like this in the future.