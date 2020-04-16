BJ’s Wholesale Club offering free membership, reserved hours for first responders and healthcare workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is offering free membership and reserved hours for all first responders and healthcare workers starting Sunday.

The big-box chain announced in a press release Thursday that it would be designating Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. as “Appreciation Hour” for first responders and healthcare workers to shop – even those without a BJ’s membership – beginning April 19.

BJ’s shared it would also be offering a free four-month Inner Circle membership to all first responders and healthcare workers, which would allow them to shop outside of the reserved Sunday hour.

“We are incredibly grateful for everything that our first responders and healthcare workers are doing to keep our communities safe and healthy,” said Lee Delaney, President and Chief Executive Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club, in the press release. “We’re proud to offer a designated shopping hour to first responders and healthcare workers as a small way to say thank you for their hard work and dedication.”

The club already hosts an hour 8 a.m. – 9 a.m., Monday – Saturday for its members 60 and above, though memberships are required.

Publix also announced this week it would be offering a reserved hour for first responders and healthcare professionals.