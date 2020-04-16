Publix grocery stores add reserved shopping hours for first responders, hospital staff

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Those on the front lines battling coronavirus can now be in the front of the line at Publix, every Thursday and Friday.

Publix’s chain of grocery stores will be designating Thursday evenings, 8-9 p.m., and Friday mornings, 7-8 a.m., for first responders and hospital staff to shop.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The supermarket, which has already set aside morning hours on Tuesday and Wednesday for customers 65 and older, revealed its newest store hour change will go into effect April 16 and continue “until further notice.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The pharmacy will also be open during these reserved hours so first responders, hospital staff, and elderly members taking advantage of the specialty time slots will be able to access medication.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Publix has previously taken measures to keep its staff and customers safe by shortening the hours the grocery store is open, to allow employees to “conduct preventive sanitation and to restock” shelves, as well as installing plexiglass barriers at the check-out and pharmacy counters and social distancing markers throughout the store.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Florida-based supermarket company owns more than 1,240 stores throughout the Southeast United States.