Publix grocery stores add reserved shopping hours for first responders, hospital staff

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Those on the front lines battling coronavirus can now be in the front of the line at Publix, every Thursday and Friday.

Publix’s chain of grocery stores will be designating Thursday evenings, 8-9 p.m., and Friday mornings, 7-8 a.m., for first responders and hospital staff to shop.

Publix has previously taken measures to keep its staff and customers safe by shortening the hours the grocery store is open.

The supermarket, which has already set aside morning hours on Tuesday and Wednesday for customers 65 and older, revealed its newest store hour change will go into effect April 16 and continue “until further notice.”

The pharmacy will also be open during these reserved hours so first responders, hospital staff, and elderly members taking advantage of the specialty time slots will be able to access medication.

Publix has previously taken measures to keep its staff and customers safe by shortening the hours the grocery store is open, to allow employees to “conduct preventive sanitation and to restock” shelves, as well as installing plexiglass barriers at the check-out and pharmacy counters and social distancing markers throughout the store.

Publix installed social distancing markers around the store to advise shoppers to stay 6 feet apart.

The Florida-based supermarket company owns more than 1,240 stores throughout the Southeast United States.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.