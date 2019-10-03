Pub burger that is Half Beyond Meat, half beef draws criticism: 'All or nothing'

Fifty percent beef, fifty perfect fake – all controversial.

U.K.-based craft beer and pub chain BrewDog has come under fire on Twitter for its earnest attempt at bridging the food world gap between meat eaters and faux-meat eaters with its “Hybrid Burger” launch.

MCDONALD'S ANNOUNCES NEW MCCAFE SEASONAL COFFEE, AND IT'S NOT PUMPKIN-SPICED

The newest offering is made with a 50/50 patty mixture of beef burger and Beyond Meat. The patty is stacked under a potato rosti cake, crispy onion straws, melted vegan gouda cheese and sandwiched between matcha tea buns.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Much like the patty itself, the Hybrid Burger – which the restaurant touts as “50 % less meat, 100 % delicious” – has received mixed reviews, with most criticizing the burger as unnecessary.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

That said, there were a number of people who admitted they would like to try the burger – or at least understood where the company was coming from with the offering.

Despite the backlash, BrewDog defended its quirky menu addition, stating it was meant to offer an option to those who are interested in meat alternatives, but do not want to completely stop eating meat.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

As the demand for fake meat grows, Beyond Meat has been added to the menu of many chains across the globe.