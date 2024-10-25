Best and worst Halloween candy for your teeth, dentist reveals

Now that Halloween is over, there are almost certainly lots of candies and chocolates to choose from in millions of American households in the coming days and weeks — but a Vancouver, Washington-based dentist told Fox News Digital that one option is better for children's teeth than some others.

Chocolates, Dr. Priya Mistry said, are preferable to other types of candy as they melt off the teeth and do not require a lot of chewing, typically.

"It doesn't stick on your teeth as much as other candy," she said of chocolate. Plus, as it melts, "the whole thing is easier to chew."

Chocolate is "easier on the jaw joints, on the muscles, on the teeth, on everything," she said.

There are other benefits to chocolates, she said. Dark chocolate, in particular, contains properties called tannins that "inhibit bacteria from sticking on your teeth," Mistry said.

"But I know not a lot of kids like dark chocolate," she said.

Conversely, certain chewier candies such as Skittles and Starburst are worse for the teeth, Mistry said, but that does not necessarily mean they should be avoided altogether.

These candies "require a lot of chewing and then just stick to the surfaces of your teeth," Mistry said. "Skittles don't melt. Starburst doesn't melt. So the fact that it sticks to the teeth just gives it something for the bacteria to attack."

These bacteria will go on to create acid that will break down teeth, Mistry said.

Mars Inc., which owns Skittles and Starburst, did not reply to emails from Fox News Digital seeking comment.

Even so, Mistry said she considers herself a fan of both Skittles and Starbursts and recommends "everything in moderation" when it comes to Halloween candy.

More tips for teeth health

1. Limit candy after Halloween night

A mother of two, Mistry said she recommends that parents limit their children to "maybe two or three" pieces of candy per night.

"After they're done trick-or-treating, let them pick two or three of their favorite treats, and they can have those that night," she said.

Afterward, take the candy from them and only dispense it when they ask for it.

While this "can be a hard, hard, sell," Mistry suggested starting the conversation about candy early, so there are no surprises after a night of Halloween fun.

"We actually prepare our kids in advance that we're going to take their candy, and they have to ask for it in the weeks following Halloween," she said.

2. Make toothbrushing a game

Mistry believes that many children simply are not brushing their teeth long enough to make a meaningful difference.

"They're just sort of brushing – go in and out, and they're done," she said. "And also, I think parents kind of stop monitoring it."

Parents, she said, could consider making a game of sorts for their children to brush their teeth longer. She said she played one that involved targeting imaginary "candy bugs" on her children's teeth with a toothbrush.

"It can be a battle," she said. "That technique seems to help quite a bit, like making brushing a more enjoyable experience for all involved."