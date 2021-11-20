Beefy sandwich spirals recipe for a game day feast

Sandwich spirals — also known as pinwheels — remind us of our parents filching some leftovers from "grown up" game day or office parties for us to enjoy when we got home. As adults, why not channel that playful spirit and make some sandwich spirals for kids and kids at heart alike with this tasty beef sandwich spirals recipe? They’re sure to be a tailgating or game day hit and bring back good memories of vegging out and watching the game with loved ones.

"My oldest son was on a beef jerky kick for a while and then stopped. We had some packages left over at the house, so I decided to update an old family recipe called ‘dried beef dip’ and make it into a party spiral bite," shares Stacey Krawczyk, a registered dietitian and principal consulting registered dietitian for the Grain Foods Foundation, of this recipe’s particular inspiration. "It was a huge game day party success, as it was another use for beef jerky beyond just simply eating out of the package."

Beefy Sandwich Spirals by Stacey Krawczyk for the Grain Foods Foundation

Makes 4 sandwiches

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: N/A

Ingredients:

2.85 oz beef jerky, finely chopped (about ¾ cup) or can use small jar of dried beef

8 oz reduced fat cream cheese, softened

½ cup low fat sour cream

2 tbsp milk for thinning

4 tbsp green pepper finely chopped (about one-half a green pepper)

1 tbsp dried minced onion

4 lettuce leaves

Cracked black pepper to taste

4 wraps

Instructions:

1. Mix softened cheese, sour cream and milk; add beef jerky, green pepper, onion and black pepper.

2. Spread wrap with 1/2 cup cream cheese mixture and top with lettuce leaf.

3. Roll sandwich, slice and enjoy!

