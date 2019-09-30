Bear steals lobster roll, french fries from woman's unattended car: 'Naughty bear, dumb me'

A woman in New Hampshire says she was taught a “valuable lesson” by the hungry bear who managed to steal a lobster roll from her car.

Real estate agent Lobin Frizzell – from the town of Sandwich, ironically enough – was returning home from an appointment in Maine on Tuesday afternoon when she decided to stop off and pick up a lobster roll from the Bay Haven Lobster Pound, The Laconia Daily Sun reported.

The sandwich, along with a side of fries, was intended to be Frizzell’s dinner that evening, despite the tempting aroma wafting from the take-out bag in the passenger seat.

“I had to ride in the car all the way back with this lobster roll – I got maybe to Freedom [N.H.], I had two bites and I said, I’m saving the rest for dinner,” she told the Daily Sun, noting her hour-long journey back home.

Frizzell later picked up her daughter from soccer practice and the two continued home. Once at her residence, Frizzell left the lobster roll in her car while she helped her daughter bring her gear back into the house. After a few additional chores, Frizzell went outside to retrieve her dinner — only to find something else had beaten her to it.

As seen in photos Frizzell shared to Facebook, a bear allegedly managed to open her car door and abscond with the lobster roll. Frizzell, however, at least partially blames herself.

“Naughty bear, dumb me,” Frizzell captioned her Facebook post.

Her friends on the social networking platform, meanwhile, were just glad she – and her car – were OK.

"Did the bear at least leave your radio stations alone?" one jokingly asked.