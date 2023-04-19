Gardening for beginners: Fruit and vegetable growing tips from the Master Gardeners

Spring has sprung, and that means people across the country will begin pulling weeds and planting seeds if they have not already.

However, for those with little or no experience growing fruits, vegetables or flowers, starting a garden may seem like a daunting task.

Gardening beginners should consider the site, sunlight and soil before digging in, as well as what plants are naturally suited to their local climate.

Some plants are easier to grow than others, but with a little bit of homework and a little bit of help, anyone can cultivate a flourishing garden.

Local gardening resources

Turning to friends and family with more gardening experience can be helpful, but if you want research-backed advice for any gardening-related question, you can always reach out to your local Master Gardener program.

Master Gardener programs or affiliate programs exist in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, several Canadian provinces and South Korea.

Most Master Gardener programs in the U.S. administer training through a state land-grant university and its Cooperative Extension Service, and many have county-specific help lines as well. Their purpose is to train volunteers who are passionate about gardening to promote horticulture education in their communities and help answer questions from locals.

"Education is what we do," said Linda Locke, Master Gardener volunteer of Ocean County, New Jersey. "So we go out into the community and do a lot of Ask-the-Master-Gardener programs, where the community people can come in with their questions or their plants and that kind of thing, and we'll help them diagnose and hopefully get the plants better."

Gardening site

One of the most important elements of a successful garden is a good location.

When planting in a yard, look for sites that have full sun and sufficient drainage.

You will want to avoid planting too close to large trees and shrubs, which could block out sunlight and might compete with your garden for nutrients and water.

Planting in the ground, in raised beds and in containers each has its own advantages.

Senior horticulturist and Rutgers Master Gardener Program Coordinator for Ocean County, New Jersey, Susan Emhardt-Servidio told Fox News Digital a common misconception held by novice gardeners is that you need a lot of space to get started.

"Raised beds would be good for areas where it's really hard to dig. Let's say you have a maple tree that's maybe 15 feet away. It's not actually going to shade the garden, but the roots are in the way, so having a raised garden would be a better choice there," Emhardt-Servidio said. "Potted gardens or container gardening is great too for small areas, because you could do those on a deck, on a balcony."

The Rutgers Cooperative Extension offers useful fact sheets on its website with plenty of information about best practices and site and soil considerations for growing specific vegetables.

Gardening soil

Once you have your site picked out, the next step is to assess your soil.

"I would say the other big thing when you're starting a garden, especially if you're doing it in the ground, and you're actually using the native soil that's there, is: get a soil test. Number one thing people always ask us, ‘How do I fertilize? What do I fertilize with? How much do I put in?’" said Emhardt-Servidio. "We don't know because it's like, you know, it's like asking your doctor what's wrong, but he doesn't have any bloodwork to follow it up."

Cooperative Extension offices provide soil testing services, and they are also available online.

Soil tests provide important details that will inform what your soil needs to get the best possible yield from your garden, and soil quality and makeup vary greatly across the country.

"This year has been a big year for soil tests, because we're getting the word out," Emhardt-Servidio said.

She highlighted the importance of proper pH balance in gardening soil, "because your fertilizers might be there, you might have every nutrient you need, but if your pH is off one way, too high or too low, the nutrients aren't available for the plants you're growing."

A soil test is really the only way to accurately assess the pH of your gardening environment.

Timing of planting

Different crops will thrive when started at different times. Additionally, the start of growing season for any given plant also depends on where you are located.

Early April in New Jersey is a good time to start lettuce, the Master Gardeners told Fox News Digital, but it is still too cold to plant tomato seeds in an outdoor garden.

However, seeds can be planted indoors so that when it comes time to move them outside, they are already off to a robust start and will deliver a harvest more quickly. Tomato plants are a popular choice for starting seeds ahead of time indoors.

Peas, on the other hand, are a cool season crop, and would fare worse in a 70-degree house than a 45-degree backyard. Garlic, too, will offer a much better harvest if planted while it is still chilly.

Strawberries are another popular crop for beginners. Success in gardening comes down to learning the needs of the plant you choose to grow.

Do your gardening homework

When it comes to gardening research, a little bit of time invested can go a long way for the health of your plants.

The Master Gardeners are standing by to answer questions from the community. "We're big proponents of educated information or researched information versus, you know, somebody's Facebook post," Emhardt-Servidio said.

Most programs are partnered with universities where research is conducted on the particular environments of each state or territory.

"There's a lot of different ways to grow, and no one way is the only way," said Emhardt-Servidio, "but when you start with information either from Rutgers or Cornell or Penn State, you're assured that this is what's best for your area."

Take time to reflect on what type of foods you want to grow, and take it easy. Gardening should be an enjoyable hobby.

"Happy planting and smoosh those Spotted Lanternflies!" Emhardt-Servidio said.