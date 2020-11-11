UK facing possible bacon shortage during coronavirus lockdown

Breakfast in the U.K. may soon be served sans bacon.

A shortage of the cured meat could hit the UK after the British government barred travel from Denmark, which brings in a quarter of the bacon and all pork products sold, according to reports.

The travel ban on the Scandinavian country comes as it struggles with a mutated version of the coronavirus that’s been found in farmed minks, and in some humans, according to The Sun. Pork products, however, can reportedly still enter the U.K. via ferries or on “unaccompanied trailers.”

The ban restricts freight drivers who have been in Denmark in the last 14 days and do not reside in England, according to the report. What’s more, ships and planes departing from Denmark and with items including bacon and pork products won’t be allowed in.

Rod McKenzie, managing director of policy at the Road Haulage Association, a trade group for transportation and freight logistics, urged that if the travel ban persists it could lead to “a potential disruption to bacon supplies in the U.K.”

Travel restrictions on Denmark follow a second coronavirus lockdown in England enacted last Thursday, resulting in nationwide shutdowns of pubs, restaurants and nonessential businesses in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

If they can't bring home the bacon, plant-based meat could be the next best thing, sales suggest. More Brits and meat-eaters globally have been relying on alternatives to animal products during the pandemic amid plant shutdowns and shortages at grocery stores. Earlier this month, what's said to be London's first vegan meatless butchery opened up, slicing up soy-based cold cuts mimicking bacon and pastrami.