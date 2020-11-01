Vegan butcher opens slicing fake meat in London

This butchery has everything but meat.

The first vegan butcher in the U.K. has landed in North London selling meatless iterations of bacon, sausage and turkey with plant-based alternatives, Reuters reported.

Rudy’s Vegan Butcher is now slinging sliced “mock meats,” the plant-based deli describes on its website. The menu features “baycon,” made from the wheat protein seitan said to have a smoky flavor best paired with vegan eggs or over a veggie burger or in a faux BLT.

Then there’s meatless pastrami made with mustard and celery and “soysage” patties, a riff on pork made with soy protein and herbs. The timely opening falls on World Vegan Day Sunday.

“It’s all designed to emulate meat. It tastes like meat, it’s got meat-like texture,” Rudy’s Vegan Butcher co-founder Matthew Foster told Reuters.

More meat-eaters have been going ham for plant-based products globally with some seeking alternative protein options. The ongoing trend has also been fueled by meat shortages at grocery stores during the coronavirus pandemic with meat plants temporarily closed earlier this year around the U.S. as a result of the virus.

Indeed, Impossible Foods, the maker of the meatless burger that looks, cooks and tastes like real beef, increased its retail footprint expanding from 150 in January to nearly 15,000 globally this month. The Silicon Valley-based company and its rival Beyond Meat have beefed up distribution in Mainland China which comprises 28% of the world's global meat consumption, double the amount of the U.S., Mother Jones reported.

The surge in popularity among plant-based products has sparked beef in the grocery aisles, however, meat manufacturers have argued that plant-based makers should not be allowed to label product packaging as meat or be sold next to real meat products in stores.

Most recently, the vegetarian brand Tofurky this month sued the state of Louisiana for prohibiting plant-based meat producers from using the word “meat” on packaging claiming it was a violation of the First Amendment.