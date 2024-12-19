America's favorite Christmas cookie searches revealed by Google Trends

Americans have strong thoughts on Christmas cookies, new Google Trends data reveals — and one cookie in particular has made spirits bright across many states.

Data taken from Google Trends in early December revealed the most uniquely searched for Christmas cookie. The cookies were divided into the categories of "classic," "festive," "fruit/nutty," "chocolate" and "other."

One of the cookies in the "other" category – the "kitchen sink" cookie – includes a myriad of ingredients.

A lot of the differences in cookie preference are regional, New York-based Sarah Armstrong, a Google Trends expert, told Fox News Digital.

"I really like looking at these cookie searches that we break out state by state because you can see how each part of the country is a little bit different," she said.

Armstrong continued, "We're looking at aggregate anonymous search data, and we want to know what's unique about each state."

"Christmas crack," the top cookie in Washington, D.C., and Maryland, has "sort of the consistency of peppermint bark," she said. "It's more of a salty, sweet cookie."

Meanwhile, Floridians searched for "oatmeal raisin" more than anything else, something that surprised Armstrong.

"That wouldn't necessarily be my No. 1 cookie, but I'm glad to see they're excited about it," she said.

"Gingerbread" proved popular on both coasts; it came in first in Maine, New Hampshire and Oregon.

Buche de Noel, or yule log, came in first in California, Tennessee and Louisiana — while residents of Alaska, Vermont and Idaho searched for the ever-popular sugar cookie more than anything else.

Perhaps surprisingly, there was one standout search in the U.S.: "Italian Christmas cookies."

The anise-flavored treats were the most uniquely searched for cookie in seven states, ranging from the mid-Atlantic out through Wyoming.

New York, despite having the largest population of Italian Americans in the U.S., did not, however, search for Italian Christmas cookies — although New Yorkers were still feeling Mediterranean.

Their top search was for "Greek Christmas cookies" – the only state where it was the most uniquely searched cookie, according to Google trends.

Colorado residents appear to be looking for shortcuts in their cookies. Their top search was for "cake mix Christmas cookie."

"Cake mix cookies" come together quickly and typically require just three ingredients: cake mix, oil and eggs.

Google Trends also released a map showcasing the pie preferred in each state among apple, pecan and pumpkin.

Pumpkin pie was the favorite in 20 states – mostly in the western part of the United States.

Apple pie, however, dominated the Eastern Seaboard.

Pecan pie was the most searched for pie in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi – all states that produce pecans.

But Georgia and New Mexico, which produce more pecans than any other state, both went for apple pie.