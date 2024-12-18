Most popular Christmas desserts by state revealed in new study

"Desserts are profound storytellers of cultural heritage, reflecting the unique landscape, ingredients and historical experiences of different regions," according to a company called Coffeeness.

"These sweet delicacies are more than just food. They're edible artifacts that communicate the spirit of a community, its climate, available resources and historical interactions," the company also said in a release.

Now, a new study has found that America's favorite dessert at Christmas is … wait for it … pumpkin pie.

To determine a state's favorite dessert, Coffeeness examined Google Trends data for a month for "over 50 beloved holiday treats."

It then pinpointed the dessert with the highest relative popularity in each state and the District of Columbia.

Data was available for every state but Maryland, according to Coffeeness, which has offices throughout the world, including in Arizona.

The study revealed that pumpkin pie is the favorite in 20 states.

And unlike other stately favorites, there were no regional explanations for its popularity.

Pumpkin pie is most popular in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

"This dessert's popularity spans from the Pacific Northwest to New England, proving that the traditional pumpkin pie remains a Christmas classic that transcends regional boundaries," Coffeeness said.

Pumpkin pie, according to the release, is "a versatile treat for all occasions" that is both "autumnal and wintry."

The company also noted that "pumpkin pie is a true slice of American culinary history. Its roots trace back to the earliest days of European settlement, with Native American pumpkin cultivation meeting European baking techniques."

An additional 15 states had sugar cookies as their favorite Christmas dessert.

These states are Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.

Red velvet desserts were the most popular in six states, "primarily in the South," Coffeeness said.

These six states are Alabama, California, Kansas, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia.

While one could be forgiven for thinking Florida would go for key lime pie – the state's official pie – its top Christmas dessert is of an entirely different flavor profile.

Florida joined Massachusetts, Nevada and Oklahoma in saying that tiramisu is tops in its state.

Tiramisu is an Italian dessert featuring espresso and ladyfingers.

Despite being the largest producer of pecans in the country, Georgia's favorite Christmas dessert is not pecan pie.

It's biscotti, an Italian cookie.

Connecticut and Washington, D.C., had pecan pie as their top Christmas dessert.

Other unique favorites are rice pudding – the top treat in Utah – and Indiana's selection of carrot cake.