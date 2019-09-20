Each American wastes 103 pounds of food a year, study claims

Americans throw away 103 pounds of spoiled food from their fridge every single year, according to new research. That adds up to 6,180 pounds over the average adult lifetime.

A new study examining the food waste habits of 2,000 Americans also found that the average American will toss out four spoiled items from their fridge every week.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Bosch home appliances, also found that the average American has about $102 worth of product in their fridge at any given time.

Based on this research, the average American also ends up chucking out $53.81 worth of spoiled food a week from their fridge, or $2,798 every year.

The most common food wasted overall? Fruit. Specifically, bananas (55 percent) strawberries (50 percent) and apples (47 percent) were found to be the most commonly thrown out spoiled foods.

Leafy greens (44 percent), potatoes (43 percent) and meat (43 percent) also scored high marks.

The unnecessary waste of food weighs on our conscious, too, as 73 percent of respondents say they feel guilty when they waste food.

Could the lack of quality refrigerator organization be to blame? While 67 percent of Americans view themselves as being organized, one in four Americans also readily admit that their fridge is completely unorganized.

Over three in four Americans (77 percent) say a big reason they waste the amount of food they do is because they forget it’s in their fridge, or it gets lost among the clutter.

The survey also found that the top reason we wastefully toss out our food is because the food spoils before we have a chance to eat it (52 percent). In fact, 71 percent wish that their refrigerator kept their food fresher, longer.

“Food has an amazing power to bring people together and fresh ingredients are at the center of this shared experience," said Anja Prescher, brand director for Bosch home appliances. "This survey shows the significant impact food waste has on our everyday lives and our wallets, and we at Bosch believe that your refrigerator plays an important role in limiting this waste.”

Generationally, millennials and Gen X believe that they waste more food than any other generation, throwing out food about three times a week. Geographically, Midwesterners believe that they throw out the most amount of food with 10 percent believing that they discard 10 pounds of food every week.

TOP 10 MOST COMMONLY WASTED FOODS

1. Bananas 55%

2. Strawberries 50%

3. Apples 47%

4. Bread 46%

5. Milk 46%

6. Blueberries 45%

7. Leafy greens 44%

8. Potatoes 43%

9. Meat 43%

10. Yogurt 42%