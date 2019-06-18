America's least-favorite vegetable determined in new survey

A new survey of 2,000 Americans officially crowned our favorite vegetable and the new king of veggies is… corn.



Cracking the top three along with corn — which 91.4 percent of survey respondents said were among vegetables they liked — were potatoes, barely missing out on the #1 spot with 91.2-percent approval. Carrots and tomatoes tied for third at 89 percent.

The new survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the VeggieTracker from Dr. Praeger’s aimed to reveal exactly how Americans feel about each vegetable, and to get a glimpse inside our veggie eating habits.



Onions and green beans, both at 87 percent, received high marks as well. Surprisingly, broccoli barely cracked the top ten, coming in at number eight on the list, with 85 percent saying they liked it.

So now we know our favorite veggies, but what are the veggies we refuse to eat even if they’re coated in cheese or ranch dressing?



According to the results of the poll, our most hated veggie is the turnip, with 27 percent of the respondents reporting that they disliked it.



Beets (26 percent) and radishes (23 percent) also broke the top three of our least-liked veggies, with Brussels sprouts also scoring high (21 percent).



But that’s not all the survey determined. One of the most shocking revelations within the results was that over 25 percent of respondents say they never eat vegetables.



And of those who do eat vegetables, only a third of their meals (36 percent) actually include a vegetable as part of it.



“Most of us already know they should be eating more vegetables," said Larry Praeger, CEO of Dr. Praeger’s. "While more and more people are adopting plant-based diets, there’s still a long way to go toward reaching recommended consumption levels.”

But Americans are at least trying to eat more vegetables, as 72 percent say they wish they ate more veggies than they currently do.

Not only that, 67 percent of Americans say they feel guilty when they fail to eat vegetables with their meal.



So, what’s holding them back? The biggest reason Americans don’t eat more vegetables is because their produce spoils before they get a chance to eat it (25 percent).



One in four Americans also say vegetables simply cost too much. Twenty-two percent say they also take too much time to prepare, and one in five saying they don’t how to cook them properly.

America's favorite vegetables:

Corn (91 percent)

Potatoes (91 percent)

Carrots (89 percent)

Tomatoes (89 percent)

Onion (87 percent)

Green beans (87 percent)

Cucumbers (86 percent)

Broccoli (85 percent)

Cabbage (84 percent)

Peas (83 percent)

America's least favorite veggies: