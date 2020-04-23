Amazon to air 10-hour 'cook-a-thon' with celebrity chefs to benefit Feeding America

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Now that you've mastered whipped coffee, two-ingredient bread and Disneyland treats while cooking through the pandemic, the time has come for a new challenge: a cook-a-thon with your favorite celebrity chefs.

Beginning at 10 a.m. EST on Thursday, Amazon Live is hosting a free, 10-hour cooking event called “At Home Cooking” to benefit Feeding America.

Reporting live from their own kitchens, 14 celebrity chefs including Padma Lakshmi, Emeril Lagasse, Carla Hall and Marcus Samuelsson will cook meals with common pantry staples and answer fans' questions during live Q&A sessions, according to the Amazon Fire TV blog.

Most of the chefs will host a one-hour livestream, though the final four chefs will each have 30-minute slots.

For the big daylong event, Food & Wine has reported the following lineup and airtimes: Matt Adlard and Chelsey White (10 a.m.), Padma Lakshmi (11 a.m.), Carla Hall and Billy Porter (noon), and Marcus Samuelsson (1 p.m.), followed by Rocco DiSpirito (2 p.m.), Gaby Dalkin (3 p.m.), Laila Ali (4 p.m.), Eden Grinshpan (5:15 p.m.), Hannah Bronfman (6 p.m.), and Elizabeth Chambers (6:30 p.m.). Emeril Lagasse will go on at 7 p.m., and the night will conclude with Danny Trejo at 7:30 p.m.

Amazon Live and Kellogg’s are donating all proceeds to the hunger relief nonprofit Feeding America. During the continuous programing, a link will be posted next to the livestream for the audience to learn more about the organization, per Amazon Fire TV.

Catch the livestream at Amazon.com/live on Thursday April 23. The special will run until 8 p.m. EST.