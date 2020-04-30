How long does alcohol last before going bad?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Booze doesn’t last forever.

It’s a strange time for the alcohol industry. With lockdown orders in place across the country, an uptick of to-go orders and grocery store purchases is notable. At the same time, with bars, venues and restaurants closed, on-site drinking has seen a significant decrease, resulting in millions of gallons of beer gone stale.

With people seemingly stocking up on drinks and businesses stuck with kegs they can’t sell, some people may be asking, How long does booze stay good for?

Not surprisingly, it depends on the type of alcohol.

The good news for fans of hard liquor is that these types of drinks have the longest shelf life. After being opened, bottles of whiskey, vodka, tequila and rum won’t necessarily go bad, but they’ll start to lose their flavor after about six to eight months (or even up to year), Healthline explains.

Beer, on the other hand, is a different story. According to Bustle, beer will go bad about three months after the sell-by or best-by date. Also, if it isn’t stored properly, beer can develop a sour or earthy aroma (otherwise known as skunk).

Of course, once it’s opened, beer will go flat very quickly. The same is true for any carbonated beverages, including champagne (which can last for a decade unopened).

Wine can be more difficult, but in general, wine can last for up to 10 years if stored properly. Once it’s opened, it can go bad within a day or two unless it’s recorked and refrigerated, at which point it can last for two weeks.

Lastly, while hard liquor won’t go bad, liqueurs and cordials can spoil after a year. This is due to their high sugar content, according to Bin Wise. A good rule of thumb for drinks like this is to remember that the higher the sugar content, the faster it will spoil.