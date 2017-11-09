As America honors the sacrifices of all those who serve and have served on Veterans Day, various restaurants across the country will salute our armed forces with free and discounted dishes. While offers vary by location, and identification is typically required, a special meal and major thanks await our nation's veterans at dozens of restaurant chains on Nov. 11.

Check out this roundup to find a promotion near you — and don't forget to say "Thank you" to our brave military men and women.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar: Choose one of eight entrees on a special menu for a free meal.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: Enjoy any free entrée under $12.95 on Nov. 10 and 11, as well as a complimentary Dr. Pepper.

Bob Evans: Dig into a free meal from a special menu at all locations.

Bonefish Grill: The chain is honoring and thanking the brave with a complimentary Bang Bang Shrimp for vets, Bonefish reps confirmed to Fox News.

Boston Market: Purchase one meal and get another, from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12 at participating locations. While a military ID isn’t required for this promotion, a special coupon from their website is, Parade reports.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Active and retired armed services members will receive a free small order of traditional or boneless wings plus a side of fries.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree on Nov. 11 at participating locations.

Chili's: Choose a free meal from a special holiday menu.

Chuck E. Cheese: Veterans, active armed service members and their families can score a free personal one-topping pizza.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans receive a complimentary coffee, espresso drink or slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola cake at all locations, while customers are asked to consider a donation to the nonprofit Operation Homefront.

Denny's: Beginning at 5 a.m. on Nov. 10, active, inactive and retired military members can score a complimentary Build-Your-Own Grand Slam breakfast dish at participating chains until noon.

Dunkin' Donuts: Free doughnut with military ID, no purchase necessary.

Famous Dave's: Dig into a delicious two-meat combo for free, on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: The fast-casual chain will be giving out free combo meal cards, valid through Nov. 30, reps confirmed to Fox News.

Friendly's: Enjoy a complimentary breakfast, lunch or dinner from a select menu at participating locations.

Golden Corral: At the chain’s annual Military Appreciation Night, score a free dinner buffet from 5 to 9 p.m.

Hooters: Feast on a complimentary meal from a special menu.

Huddle House: Dig into a free order of Sweet Cakes all locations across the country.

Hy-Vee: Pick up a free breakfast anytime from 7 to 11 a.m.

IHOP: Score a complimentary helping of Red, White and Blue pancakes on Nov. 12, as per The Spruce.

Little Caesars: Dig into a Lunch Combo on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan's Roadhouse: Complimentary meal from a select menu between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

LongHorn Steakhouse: In addition to a free appetizer or dessert, guests dining with veterans get 10 percent off their bill, according to MilitaryBenefits.com.

O’Charley’s: All veterans and active military personnel can receive a free meal from a special menu on Nov. 11 and 12.

Olive Garden: Dig into a free complimentary meal from a special menu, according to The Spruce.

On the Border: Free combination meal for service members both active and retired.

Primanti Bros.: Savor a free classic sandwich.

Red Lobster: Chow down on a complimentary appetizer or dessert from a special menu.

Red Robin: Enjoy a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with bottomless fries.

Ruby Tuesday: Savor any appetizer up from a select menu for free on Nov. 11.

Sonny's BBQ: Vets can enjoy a free pulled or slice pork combo at select locations, Parade reports.

Shoney’s: Complimentary All-American burger.

Starbucks: Any veteran, active duty military and military spouse can drop into the coffee giant on Nov. 11 for a free tall coffee.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch for service members on Veteran’s Day.

TGI Friday's: Complimentary meal on Nov. 11 and 12, according to The Spruce.

Twin Peaks: Enjoy a free dish from the menu across all locations,

White Castle: On Nov. 11 and 12, vets can enjoy a choice of two free combo meal options, with ID, according to Military Advantage.