Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tim Tebow
Published

Tim Tebow opens 10th playroom for children's hospital so young patients can 'just be kids again'

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
Tim Tebow talks baseball, faith and facing life's challengesVideo

Tim Tebow talks baseball, faith and facing life's challenges

Todd Piro catches up with superstar athlete Tim Tebow at Spring Training with the New York Mets.

Tim Tebow is giving children in some hospitals a chance to "just be kids again."

The Tim Tebow Foundation opened its 10th "Timmy's Playroom" at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, a children's hospital in Florida, as space for kids to escape the hum-drum of their medical condition and enjoy life.

TIM TEBOW GIVES 'PERFECTLY TIMED' RESPONSE TO SOMEONE YELLING 'JESUS' AFTER HIS SWING

"Hopefully it can bring a brighter day for so many in their darkest hour of need," Tebow said in a video posted by AdventHealth. "That is our goal, to encourage and uplift people, especially when they're going through such a tough time..."

The Tim Tebow Foundation's newest "Timmy's Playroom" location at AdventHealth Daytona Beach has his favorite Bible verse and many opportunities for children in the hospital to play games and have fun.

The Tim Tebow Foundation's newest "Timmy's Playroom" location at AdventHealth Daytona Beach has his favorite Bible verse and many opportunities for children in the hospital to play games and have fun. (Tim Tebow Foundation)

The playroom includes a football field floor, specialized lockers for seating, tables for arts and crafts, flat-screen televisions, video games, toys, interactive games like digital air hockey and other activities.

And every playroom has Tebow's favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13, prominently displayed: "I can do all things through Him who strengthens me."

TIM TEBOW REMEMBERS FINAL MOMENTS OF ‘HERO’ CHELSIE WATTS’ LIFE: "GOD'S GOT THIS"

Tim Tebow Foundation President Steve Biondo notes the foundation's mission to bring faith, hope and love to pediatric patients and their families is summed up by "creating a space where children can heal in a very unique way."

The Tim Tebow Foundation opened its 10th "Timmy's Playroom" to help children in the hospital have a place to just be a kid.

The Tim Tebow Foundation opened its 10th "Timmy's Playroom" to help children in the hospital have a place to just be a kid. (Tim Tebow Foundation)

"We are honored and incredibly proud to bring a Timmy's Playroom with the Tim Tebow Foundation to the Daytona Beach community," AdventHealth Daytona Beach CEO Ed Noseworthy said. "We know that to kids, a hospital can be a scary or intimidating place, but with all of the interactive games and activities in this playroom, we hope will be a place filled with laughter and where children can feel better."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new location joins nine other hospitals that have the special playrooms in Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas, and the Philippines.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke