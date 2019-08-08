Tim Tebow opens 10th playroom for children's hospital so young patients can 'just be kids again'

Tim Tebow is giving children in some hospitals a chance to "just be kids again."

The Tim Tebow Foundation opened its 10th "Timmy's Playroom" at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, a children's hospital in Florida, as space for kids to escape the hum-drum of their medical condition and enjoy life.

"Hopefully it can bring a brighter day for so many in their darkest hour of need," Tebow said in a video posted by AdventHealth. "That is our goal, to encourage and uplift people, especially when they're going through such a tough time..."

The playroom includes a football field floor, specialized lockers for seating, tables for arts and crafts, flat-screen televisions, video games, toys, interactive games like digital air hockey and other activities.

And every playroom has Tebow's favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13, prominently displayed: "I can do all things through Him who strengthens me."

Tim Tebow Foundation President Steve Biondo notes the foundation's mission to bring faith, hope and love to pediatric patients and their families is summed up by "creating a space where children can heal in a very unique way."

"We are honored and incredibly proud to bring a Timmy's Playroom with the Tim Tebow Foundation to the Daytona Beach community," AdventHealth Daytona Beach CEO Ed Noseworthy said. "We know that to kids, a hospital can be a scary or intimidating place, but with all of the interactive games and activities in this playroom, we hope will be a place filled with laughter and where children can feel better."

The new location joins nine other hospitals that have the special playrooms in Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas, and the Philippines.