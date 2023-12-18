Pope Francis allows priests to bless same-sex couples

Same-sex couples can now be blessed by Catholic priests, following formal approval from Pope Francis.

A new document explaining the change in Vatican policy was released Monday, saying that "people seeking God's love and mercy shouldn't be subject to ‘an exhaustive moral analysis’ to receive it," the Associated Press reported.

Francis sent a letter to two conservative cardinals in October, suggesting that such blessings could be offered under some circumstances if those receiving the blessing did not confuse the ritual with the sacrament of marriage.

The church stands firm in its stance that marriage is a lifelong sacrament between a man and a woman, and that blessings should not be given at the same time as a civil union, using set rituals or even with other actions or clothing related to weddings.

The document from the Vatican’s doctrine office says requests for such blessings should not be denied.

"Ultimately, a blessing offers people a means to increase their trust in God," the document said. "The request for a blessing, thus, expresses and nurtures openness to the transcendence, mercy, and closeness to God in a thousand concrete circumstances of life, which is no small thing in the world in which we live."

"It is a seed of the Holy Spirit that must be nurtured, not hindered," the Pope added.

In the new document, the Vatican said the church must shy away from "doctrinal or disciplinary schemes, especially when they lead to a narcissistic and authoritarian elitism whereby instead of evangelizing, one analyzes and classifies others, and instead of opening the door to grace, one exhausts his or her energies in inspecting and verifying."

It stressed that people in "irregular" unions — gay or straight — are in a state of sin. But it said that should not deprive them of God’s love or mercy.

"Thus, when people ask for a blessing, an exhaustive moral analysis should not be placed as a precondition for conferring it," the document said.

The Vatican has long opposed same-sex marriage.

Rev. James Martin, a prominent advocate for LGBTQ Catholics, celebrated the announcement.

"Along with many priests, I will now be delighted to bless my friends in same-sex unions," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.