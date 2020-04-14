Pro-life group helps pregnant woman after abortion canceled in Texas amid coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A woman in Texas planned on having an abortion at Planned Parenthood because she didn't think she had other options.

But after her state blocked elective procedures because of the coronavirus, she was forced to find one. The mother, whose name has been omitted for her privacy, reached out to the pro-life Loveline after learning about the service through in a Fox News article.

Now, she intends on not having an abortion, Loveline told Fox News.

Pam Whitehead, who directs Loveline, corresponded with her and was able to help her apply for Medicaid as she faced difficulty in obtaining health care. Whitehead also connected the woman to an immigration attorney, who agreed to provide pro-bono services for her.

PRO-LIFE MINISTRY REPORTS NEARLY $150G IN FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE WITHIN MONTHS OF LAUNCHING

The mother said she was fleeing domestic violence and came to the United States as an asylum-seeker from Italy.

This example underscored how pro-life groups are trying to help women during the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple pro-life groups have told Fox News that pregnancy centers are working to accommodate women as governments implement a variety of restrictions. Whitehead also said her group saw her clients double during the crisis.

Embrace Grace founder Amy Ford has continued throwing baby showers for pregnant women involved in her program -- just from a distance. Her group holds weeks-long programs for mothers with unexpected pregnancies and helps them connect to resources at local churches. Rather than in-person meetings, her groups are meeting virtually and sending baby shower packages to mothers' homes.

Whitehead previously told Fox News that she was able to help a 12-year-old girl who said she was raped on her way home from school.

"She is the oldest of [six] children and her mother reached out to see if we could assist with baby items and rent during this COVID-19 scare," Whitehead said.

APPEALS COURT ALLOWS TEXAS TO BAN MOST ABORTIONS DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"Her baby was born two weeks ago at 26 weeks. We put out a registry of items she chose and the ProLife [sic] public filled the registry in about 40 minutes." According to Whitehead, her registries tend to fill within an hour.

Whitehead added that the aid was being sent to an advocate who would unpack, sort and deliver the supplies to the family. "We also paid their rent and sent a gas card so they can get to the NICU [Neonatal Intensive Care Unit] every day without worry," Whitehead said.

Loveline is one of the projects of ProLove Ministries, a pro-life organization started by former Planned Parenthood director Abby Johnson. Johnson's other organization -- And Then There Were None -- focuses on providing support for ex-abortion clinic workers. At the end of March, the group reported it had provided nearly $150,000 in material and financial relief since starting in October 2019.

Part of the group's activities include direct material relief through online registries and galvanizing the pro-life community. The group provides material goods such as diapers, wipes, formula, clothing and household needs. Within about six months of launching, Loveline reached $90,000 in material relief -- a marked increase from January when the group reported $22,000 in household and material goods.

On Tuesday, Whitehead said her group has helped provide $62,000 in financial assistance, which includes rent, utilities, health care premiums, transportation, groceries and income replacement for women on maternity leave without pay.

TEXAS AG CLAIMS PLANNED PARENTHOOD REQUESTING SPECIAL TREATMENT DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Loveline also regularly makes public appeals for donations online. According to Johnson, Loveline is able to collect donations through Facebook without charging a fee.

Overall, Loveline says it has helped 125 women and impacted 208 children, with a spike in cases occurring with the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"We've [had] 5 babies born in the past two weeks to women who were abortion-vulnerable. We've been supporting them through their pregnancies and will continue to," Whitehead told Fox News.

"Three moms from Texas, one from North Dakota and one from Montana -- all delivered since COVID19 started. They all have everything they need to bring their babies home because we did an online registry for them already."