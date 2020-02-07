Kansas City Chiefs CEO talks faith, family and football 'in that order' after Super Bowl LIV win

The chairman, CEO, and co-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs told Fox News about his faith, family, and football after winning Super Bowl LIV.

Sunday's win hit especially close to home for Clark Hunt, whose father, Lamar, won the Chiefs' first Super Bowl title 50 years ago and who is credited with coming up with the term "Super Bowl," and whose mom is the only woman who has attended every single Super Bowl game.

Celebrating the win in Kansas City, Hunt said it was the "biggest party and expression of joy" he's ever seen. But above it all, he points to his faith.

"My Christian faith is the most important thing to me," he told "Fox & Friends" Friday. "In terms of priorities, it's faith, family, and football -- in that order."

The Chiefs organization has been known for its Christian culture. It started with Lamar Hunt at the top and has been carried on by his son.

"Its something we believe as an organization," Clark Hunt said. "We’re blessed to have a chapel service for our fans on game days. We have a great chaplain for the team who does so much to grow the players spiritually."

Hunt said his team is "blessed" to have Patrick Mahomes, who became the youngest player to win a Super Bowl MVP. He hopes Mahomes"will play his entire career in Kansas City."