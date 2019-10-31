Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Israel
Published

'Run for Zion' gives Christians chance to 'bless Israel with every step'

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
Pete Hegseth previews his new Fox Nation special 'Battle in the Holy City'Video

Pete Hegseth previews his new Fox Nation special 'Battle in the Holy City'

Pete Hegseth gets exclusive access to tell the real story of Jerusalem in a special debuting April 11 exclusively on Fox Nation.

An Israeli group is giving Christians a chance to run where Jesus walked.

Jonathan Feldstein started "Run for Zion" two years ago as part of his mission to connect Christians and Jews, giving them a chance to run or walk together in the Jerusalem Marathon – next set for March 20, 2020 – and make a pilgrimage to the Holy Land to bless the nation where Christianity was birthed over 2,000 years ago.

'I AM ISRAEL' FILM HIGHLIGHTS LAND, PEOPLE OF THE BIBLE: 'BEST PROOF GOD EXISTS'

Feldstein, who is an Orthodox Jew and lives in Efrat, told Fox News he's not a runner but his passion to bring believers to the Jewish State as part of his Genesis 123 Foundation, which is based on the verse in Genesis that says, "I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you."

"We're offering a unique Christian experience," Feldstein said. "It's a pilgrimage and service experience, so people see and come to interact with the land and the people, and experience and volunteer with the projects that we're funding."

Participants get a chance to meet Holocaust survivors, feed the hungry, experience Shabbat and worship services, as well as go on exclusive Bible tours.

100 MILLION CHRISTIANS AND JEWS PRAY FOR JERUSALEM PEACE IN GLOBAL EVENT FEATURING US AMBASSADOR TO ISRAEL

The experience promises believers a chance to experience the ancient and modern Holy Land and "bless Israel with every step."

Elizabeth Wong participating in the 2019 Jerusalem Marathon with "Run For Zion." She plans to run again in 2020.

Elizabeth Wong participating in the 2019 Jerusalem Marathon with "Run For Zion." She plans to run again in 2020. (Elizabeth Wong)

One of the participants from last year's trip, Elizabeth Wong, told Fox News: "As a Christian runner, there is no more spiritually meaningful place to run."

"My favorite part was running in the Old City and coming out of the Zion Gate, seeing the Mount of Olives," she said. "Usually tourists and vendors crowd through the ancient stone paths, but for Jerusalem Marathon, I could run through the historic roads unhindered and see amazing views while hearing the crowd cheer us on."

'CHRISTIAN BIRTHRIGHT' TRIP TO ISRAEL FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS IS TO 'WALK IN FOOTSTEPS OF' JESUS

Wong is running again in 2020 to honor the memory of her grandmother, who passed away this year, as well as bring a team of runners and non-runners alike to the "race of a lifetime."

Jonathan Feldstein, Elizabeth Wong and others participating in the 2019 "Run For Zion" trip to Jerusalem, Israel.

Jonathan Feldstein, Elizabeth Wong and others participating in the 2019 "Run For Zion" trip to Jerusalem, Israel. (Jonathan Feldstein)

Having already raised over $2,000 for Run For Zion, Wong describes the event as a pilgrimage that builds community and offers a chance to build camaraderie between the Jewish and Christian communities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Feldstein said, depending on how much a participant raises on the crowdfunding page, a portion of their trip may be subsidized up to potentially free.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke