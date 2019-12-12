5 feel-good stories from this week you don't want to miss

Grab the tissues.

Here are some good stories of inspiration, gratitude, and giving back that we could all use this week.

1. HEARTWARMING LESSON

Young boy invites entire class to adoption hearing

A Michigan kindergarten class took a one-of-a-kind field trip to see their classmate join his forever family.

Michael Clark, Jr. squirmed in his chair at the Kent County courtroom as his supporters from Wealthy Elementary in East Grand Rapids held up hearts to watch his foster parents, Andrea Melvin and Dave Eaton, become his adoptive parents, FOX 8 reported.

There wasn't a dry eye in the courtroom, specially when Michael, 5, said he loves his mommy and daddy.

2. 'SO THANKFUL'

Construction worker saves toddler choking on coin

A British construction worker is being hailed a hero after he saved the life of a young girl who was choking on a coin.

Lewis Everson, a scaffolder with Drake Scaffolding, was working at Plymouth Community Homes in Plymouth, England, when a woman, identified as Jordane Hersey by SWNS, came running out of her apartment screaming for help. Her 2-year-old daughter, Isabelle, was choking.

Everson, after saving her, recalled: "I was a bit shaken up. I had to sit in my car afterward. I just thought it could have been my own son – he’s only a few months older than this baby. I've done first aid training and you don’t forget it."

3. 'FILLS MY HEART WITH JOY'

Moment deaf baby hears mom's voice

A 4-month-old baby girl who was born deaf lights up with joy every morning when her parents switch her hearing aids on, often breaking out in happy squeals.

“It’s like she’s having the lights switched on and she can hear her mum’s voice,” Paul Addison, Georgina's father, told SWNS.

Addison, of Harrogate, England, added, “She is instantly delighted and becomes much happier straight away. Her face lights up and she looks delighted.”

4. UBER GRATEFUL GRAD

Passenger's tip helps deserving mom graduate

A 43-year-old single mother of three, who dropped out of high school at 16 when her first son was born, got the boost she needed while she was an Uber driver trying to make ends meet.

Latonya Young, who is set to graduate next week with an associate's degree in criminal justice from Georgia State University, was delaying college until she raised her kids because she fell behind paying her college tuition. But a real-life guardian angel, Kevin Esch gave her a $150 tip -- then paid off her $693 college debt, allowing her to re-enroll.

The money helped but Young said it was his belief in her that changed everything.

5. TEAR-FILLED REUNION

Father and daughter reunite after life-saving transplant

Last Christmas, Tiffany Knapp was hoping for a "Christmas miracle" for her 63-year-old father, Richard Burdge, who needed a liver transplant.

After searching for a match, Knapp, a mother of three, decided to do the life-saving surgery herself.

The moment the two were reunited afterward, tears streamed down their faces as they reached out their hands, grateful to see one another again.

