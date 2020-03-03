Christian prophet Shawn Bolz: 'Lord showed me the end of the coronavirus'

Shawn Bolz, a Christian pastor in Los Angeles who teaches about listening to God, has good news to share about the coronavirus.

He prophesied about the virus, which has sickened 91,000 people worldwide and caused more than 3,000 deaths, declaring "the tide is turning now!"

"We're going to see it come to an end," Bolz told Fox News. "It's not going to be the pandemic that people are afraid of.

"I do believe it's the answer to prayer, with people of every type, Catholics and Christians, we can't afford a moment of darkness in history," he added. "God has a plan."

Bolz counts himself among many Christians who hear God, including Vice President Mike Pence, Gov. Mike Huckabee, Justin Bieber, Chris Pratt, Denzel Washington, and Oprah Winfrey, who recently shared how hearing words from her pastor, Wintley Phipps, guided her career over the last 30 years.

The founding pastor of Expression 58 was at a national event in South Africa Friday, speaking alongside Bethel pastor Bill Johnson and Sean Feucht, a Bethel Music worship leader who is running for Congress in the third district in California.

During the event, Bolz prophesied to several people, including one person who recently finished treatment for cancer. Calling out details like names, children and profession, he told him the cancer would not come back and that he would live a long life and see his kids grow up. Bolz also said a number of significant miracles happened.

They began singing Bethel Music's new song, "God of Revival," when he said he heard God clearly about coronavirus coming to an end.

He read Psalm 56:9 in the Passion Translation, which says, "The very moment I call to you for a father's help, the tide of battle turns and my enemies flee. This one thing I know: God is on my side.

"I just felt like the tide is turning shortly -- whether it's two weeks or two months -- God cares about this," Bolz explained. "He's answering prayer and I saw two vaccines coming. I think one will come from Israel and another from an Asian nation, and they're going to hit pretty quickly."

A global day of prayer is set for Tuesday hosted by Cindy Jacobs, along with a call to prayer at noon with Paula White-Cain, President Trump's personal pastor who advises the White House's Faith and Opportunity Initiative.

Bolz said he later heard from a pastor from China that Wuhan, the province where the virus originated, is a place with many Christian missionaries who have been praying for revival for the past 100 years. The World Health Organization reports that the cases in China seem to be slowing as the virus spreads globally.