Church-run playgroup banned from public library after singing about God: 'Political correctness gone crazy'

Volunteers from a church-run playgroup were banned from a public library's "rhyme time" sessions after complaints the children were singing faith-based songs about stories from the Bible.

After eight years of helping children in Burgess Hill, the West Sussex County council in the United Kingdom decided last Thursday to stop The King's Church of Mid-Sussex, which is called "Noah's Ark," from singing songs like "Mr. Noah Built An Ark" to the tune of "Old MacDonald Had a Farm" because they mentioned "God" in them, according to the Mid Sussex Times.

"I believe this is political correctness gone crazy and if our children cannot enjoy the simple pleasures of music and happiness, then whatever will be next?" Charlie Burrell, who has been attending with his daughters for four years now, told the Daily Mail."I cannot imagine how anyone could find this offensive."

The 33-year-old father of two, a 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, added the library's decision will be "hitting the poorest families hardest" as it is the only free offering of its kind in the local community.

Other parents expressed their outrage online.

"The world has gone mad," Jill Hately, a local parent, commented, "I suppose it's fine for children to hear all the constant obscene language that is heard everywhere."

Another parent, Sara Turquand, said, "With a name like Noah's Ark, it should have come as no surprise that God might be mentioned somewhere along the line. Ridiculous to spoil a regular event that so many children have evidently enjoyed."

The library explained that, while the church group has been doing this well before "rhyme time" started, they wanted to make the sessions "in line with the other Rhyme Times in our libraries, which are led by staff."

"Rhyme time sessions are held every week in all West Sussex libraries and are open to everyone including families of any faith or no faith,” a council spokesperson said in a statement. “Families can continue to access faith-based activities in community venues and library staff are very happy to help anyone looking for details of where they can join these.”

The church group said it respects the decision and while saddened, will "continue to do all that we can to serve them and our local community."