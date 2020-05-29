‘7 Miracles’ film: Experience Jesus in virtual reality

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Now you can experience the miracles of Jesus in virtual reality.

"7 Miracles," a 2018 Raindance Film Festival-winning movie from HTC Vive Studios, offers an immersive virtual reality adaptation of the seven miracles of Jesus Christ as told in the Gospel of John.

“During these times of social distancing, we need a safe way to stay in touch with our family, friends, and colleagues, as well as our faith, and virtual reality is the ideal medium for this” Cher Wang, chairwoman of HTC VIVE, told Fox News.

The VR film offers seven episodes that put the viewer into the parables of Christ, combining cutting-edge technology with ancient settings.

It was filmed in Rome and Matera, locations where blockbusters like "The Passion of the Christ" and "Ben Hur" were also shot.

“7 Miracles” is available now on Viveport Infinity, the Apple App Store and Google Play.

“Whether it’s interactive social games with friends, virtual presence collaboration with VIVE Sync meetings, discovering our history and culture in new ways, or simply immersing ourselves in inspirational stories like the 7 Miracles of Jesus," Wang added. "HTC VIVE VR enables us to experience important aspects of our lives in new and inspiring ways.”