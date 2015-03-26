Expand / Collapse search
Zsa Zsa Gabor, 94, Recovering After Being Rushed to Hospital

By | Associated Press
Zsa Zsa Gabor, shown here in this AP file photo, was hospitalized on July 17 in Los Angeles for broken bones. (AP)

LOS ANGELES -- Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband says she is doing better hours after she lost consciousness at her Los Angeles-area mansion and was rushed to a hospital.

Husband Frederic Prinz von Anhalt said late Saturday that Gabor's fever is down, she's responding to antibiotics, and she has opened her eyes, though she hasn't spoken.

Doctors at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center are planning to replace a tube that was bleeding in her stomach on Sunday.

Von Anhalt says his wife is a "fighter" and he's confident she'll make it.

The 94-year-old actress appeared in a handful of films, but has been most famous for playing the role of herself on talk shows, game shows and at times the news.

She has been hospitalized repeatedly since breaking her hip in July 2010.