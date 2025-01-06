Zach Bryan's ex Brianna LaPaglia wows in revenge dress as she swears off dating

Zach Bryan's ex-girlfriend hit the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night in a revenge dress for the ages.

Brianna LaPaglia, known professionally as Brianna Chickenfry, chose to make a statement at her first awards show since her public split from the country music star. LaPaglia claimed Bryan subjected her to emotional abuse during their relationship. The "Revival" singer has not addressed the allegations.

The TikTok creator walked the red carpet wearing a metallic dress that hugged her curves and featured a plunging sweetheart neckline.

The bronze gown was not her first choice, LaPaglia shared on her Instagram stories. The 25-year-old shared a photo of her in a sheer silver dress while showing off her makeup look by Alexis Oakley.

While LaPaglia looks like she's ready to move on from Bryan, who she dated from July 2023 through October 2024, the content creator isn't interested in dating.

"Dating looks like a dark hole that I don’t want to jump into," LaPaglia told US Weekly at the Golden Globes.

LaPaglia admitted she actually made a bet with podcast co-host Josh Richards on how long the internet personality can go without a new boyfriend.

"We made a bet… I’m not allowed to have a boyfriend until summer," she explained. "June 21st. [Josh] doesn’t think I can do it. I think I can do it. No boyfriends."

LaPaglia and Bryan's breakup turned messy when she shared details of their tumultuous relationship online. LaPaglia, who works for Barstool Sports, claimed she was a victim of emotional abuse and that Bryan had requested she sign a nondisclosure agreement as part of a $12 million settlement.

LaPaglia made the revelation on "BFFs Pod," which she hosts with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and Richards.

"This episode of me not taking the money, like it’s not just for me," she said in October. "It’s for anyone else who's been emotionally abused, it’s for people right now that are being emotionally abused. It’s for people that don’t have a support system that I was lucky enough to have going through this."

"And the last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life, dealing with the abuse from this dude," LaPaglia admitted. "I’m still scared right now because I’m scared of him still, my brain’s rewired. I’m scared to make him mad."

LaPaglia's accusations against Bryan occurred weeks after the country crooner announced their breakup.

"She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her," he wrote on social media on Oct. 22. "I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways."

"I am not perfect and never will be," he added at the time.

Bryan began his career releasing music independently and built up an audience on YouTube and TikTok. He released his first two albums, "DeAnn" and "Elisabeth," before signing with Warner Records.

The musician has since released three albums: "American Heartbreak," a self-titled album, and "The Great American Bar Scene." Bryan is best known for his single, "Something in the Orange" and his duet with Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything."

