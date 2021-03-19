Yumi Nu becomes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s first Asian curve model: She ‘is gracefully unapologetic’

Yumi Nu is making history as the first Asian curve model to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The Japanese-Dutch model/singer-songwriter is making her debut in the upcoming 2021 issue, which hits newsstands on July 20th.

"We work with a lot of incredible women. Yumi, however, possesses the most amount of confidence and appreciation for herself and body that we’ve seen," editor-in-chief MJ Day told Fox News in a written statement.

"She doesn’t hold herself to any traditional beauty standards and is gracefully unapologetic for seeing herself as a powerful, beautiful, sensual woman," Day continued. "She shows up for women in a strong way and is on a mission to end the conversation around limiting women in the industry.

"Not only is she stunning, and an extraordinary model, but she radiates warmth and the kind of energy that we always want around. Yumi's photos are some of my favorites and so is she!"

Nu has been a plus-size model for over a decade, People magazine reported on Friday. She was shot by veteran SI Swimsuit photographer Yu Tsai in December at Tampa, Fla.

"I’m so beyond honored to be a part of the SI Swim family and to represent my Asian curve girls," the star told the outlet.

"The fact that SI Swimsuit has the platform that they have and they choose to focus their power on inclusivity means so much to me," Nu shared. "Women of all ages, sizes and colors are represented, and it was one of the first big publications to do that. I can see their heart is authentic in making the world a more diverse place. It’s been amazing to see that ripple effect on the industry and mainstream media."

According to Nu, she is using her platform on social media to encourage others in becoming allies in light of the recent wave of attacks on Asian Americans.

"The Asian community isn’t always a loud one," she explained. "Our society’s view of Asians in the model minority myth lens has silenced us for many years. In this time of anti-Asian violence, it’s so important now more than ever for Asian people to be heard and supported."

"The division and racism in our world have gotten so bad; we’ve grown so far from love and connection," Nu told the outlet. "I want to create a space for people to feel heard and safe. That’s my purpose on this earth."